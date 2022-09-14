Rangers v Napoli - Live
Champions League / Group Stage
Ibrox Stadium / 14.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:49
GIOVANNI VAN BRONCKHORST SPEAKS
He says he's picked a team to win the game, looking at who's in form and who fits the game plan. On Morelos, he says they've had a good chat and he's working hard in training - more so than a couple of weeks ago. Rangers want to win at home against any team, but says his players have to learn from last week as regards Champions League level.
19:48
Taking a closer look at the teams, the big news is that Alfredo Morelos returns for his first start since March. He's obviously aggravated his manager something fierce, but needs must.
19:47
Milan also won tonight, and now to the group that also features Chelsea.
AC Milan climb to top of group with confident Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb
19:44
But, as I said, they may hold the key because if we accept that for qualification, there's a mini-league between Liverpool, Ajax and Napoli, then if they can take even a point against any of them, that may well be enough to settle the top two. On the other hand, should they lose twice to all of them, this is group is going to be very serious indeed.
19:43
As for Rangers, they may well hold the key to this group but, let's be real they've got three hopes of getting out of it: no hope, some hope and Bob Hope.
19:42
Celtic have drawn 1-1 against Shakhtar, which is a pretty decent result. Real Madrid will win the group, but second is up for grabs, especially since Shakhtar whacked Leipzig last week.
Fine Mudryk strike earns Shakhtar a point against improved Celtic
19:38
Napoli
KVARATSKHELIA: NAPOLI'S SUPERSTAR
Here's the view from Italy.
Kvaratskhelia: Napoli's superstar with 'no weakness' compared to Maradona
19:31
WHAT DOES AJ THINK?I thought we were Napoli-Daboli or whatever.
19:30
NAPOLI'S RESULT?
Well, they defeated Liverpool 4-1, which surprised many, but not the typical European football expert.
19:27
Rangers
HOW DID RANGERS GET ON LAST WEEK?
Not great!
4-0 to Ajax, which is the last thing they wanted to happen.
19:21
FOLLOW SHAKHTAR V CELTIC HERESHAKHTAR DONETSK V CELTIC LIVE - MUDRYK CANCELS OUT EARLY CELTIC OPENER
19:15
HOW PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS WILL HONOUR QUEEN
Premier League clubs to honour Her Majesty The Queen as matches resume
19:09
Napoli
NAPOLI'S EFFORT
19:07
Rangers
RANGERS XI