Rangers - Napoli

Champions League / Group Stage
Ibrox Stadium / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Lineups

Rangers
4-5-1
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Statistics

Recent matches

Rangers

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
11003
2
LiverpoolLIV
21013
3
AjaxAJA
21013
4
RangersRAN
10010
Latest news

Related matches

Ajax
-
-
Napoli
04/10
Liverpool
-
-
Rangers
04/10
Napoli
-
-
Ajax
12/10
Rangers
-
-
Liverpool
12/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Rangers and Napoli with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 September 2022.

Catch the latest Rangers and Napoli news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

