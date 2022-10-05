RB Leipzig v Celtic: Live Champions League updates as Christopher Nkunku and Andre Silva scores twice for hosts
Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 05.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: RB LEIPZIG 3-1 CELTIC
RB Leipzig win and what a win it is.
They were fabulous tonight, their attacking play blew Celtic away with Nkunku, Silva and Szboszlai really standing out.
It was two teams trying to play with a positive brand of football but Celtic were just too open when playing against a top team with such quality away from home in Europe.
90+4'
JUST WIDE
Forsberg has shown his talent since coming on as he tries to score firing just wide but the ref says he handled it in the build-up
90+2'
BATTLE
Giakoumakis and Gvardiol are trying to out muscle each other and eventually Leipzig get the throw on.
90'
HART SAVES
Forsberg forces a good save from Hart as the ex-Man City keeper stops the scoreline getting worse.
87'
THE SWITCH IN EMOTIONS
Joy to despair for Celtic fans earlier....
84'
GOOD SKILL
Haksabanovic flicks it over Haidara but he can't get away from him summing up a frustrating night for the Scots.
82'
SUBS
Poulsen and Halstenberg are on for Szoboszlai and Raum.
Giakoumakis and McCarthy replace Kyogo and Hatate.
80'
CELTIC FADE
They play with such tempo and they have had the stuffing knocked out of them now. Leipzig have scored some great goals tonight and been too good.
77'
Goal
GOAL: RB LEIPZIG 3-1 CELTIC
What an incredible team goal.
They play out a tight area, a wonderful switch of play to the run of Simakan breaking into the box. He volleys a cross to Silva. His touch is superb bringing it down and finishing. 3-1 game over.
75'
TWO CHANGES
Maeda has tried but it hasn't come off for him today - Forrest is on.
Haksabanovic is also on for O'Riley.
74'
GOOD TACKLE
Szoboszlai has stepped up in this half and it takes Abildgaard to stop him with a tough tackle.
71'
DOUBLE SUB
Werner and Kampl make way. Forsberg and Haidara come on.
69'
WERNER SHOOTS
It's really good again from Leipzig as Werner shoots from a tight angle - Hart saves this one though.
67'
POOR FROM HART
Celtic have got away with one with the Szoboszlai goal - don't just hand them the lead again.
The pass out from the back is pinpoint to the wrong player by Hart and Celtic get punished when playing against such a good team like Leipzig.
64'
Goal
GOAL: RB LEIPZIG 2-1 CELTIC
37 seconds!!!
They have just been let off the hook with that debatable decision with the offside goal but Leipzig do go ahead.
Hart with an awful pass out to Szoboszlai and he plays it to Silva and he slides it into the net.
64'
NO GOAL - UNBELIEVABLE
Szoboszlai's goal will not count. Hart was never saving it anyway it's harsh - Celtic fans celebrate like they have scored.
62'
VAR CHECKING A GOAL
Szoboszlai wow!
He is central, dribbles forward, cuts onto his right and bends it into the corner.
VAR is checking if Silva is in Hart's eye line when the shot is taken. They are taking their time.
59'
O'RILEY BOOKED
The Celtic midfielder swings his arm back trying to protect the ball and catches Gvardiol - yellow card.
Yellow card
57'
OFF THE POST
Such great play by RB Leipzig - intricate football as Szoboszlai combines with Werner and Nkunku. It's a one-two and they are in behind - the Hungarian winger shoots and it comes off the post.
55'
HATATE STEPS UP
He played a great ball for the first goal and he again hits another in behind to Maeda but Raum defends it well.
Celtic have to be careful as a few players are ending up out of possession when they lose it.