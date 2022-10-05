RB Leipzig - Celtic

Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 05.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celtic/teamcenter.shtml
Celtic
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-4-2
Celtic
4-3-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-4-2
Celtic
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
Celtic logo
Celtic
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

Celtic

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
22006
2
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
21104
3
CelticCEL
20111
4
RB LeipzigRBL
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

‘Even Maradona would have been proud’ – Spalletti on Napoli’s ‘beautiful' performance

9 minutes ago

Champions League

The Europa League looms large over Barcelona again – The Warm-Up

an hour ago

Related matches

Real Madrid
-
-
Shakhtar Donetsk
20:00
Shakhtar Donetsk
-
-
Real Madrid
11/10
Celtic
-
-
RB Leipzig
11/10
RB Leipzig
-
-
Real Madrid
25/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between RB Leipzig and Celtic with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 5 October 2022.

Catch the latest RB Leipzig and Celtic news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.