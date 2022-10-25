Champions League Group F - RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid as it happened
Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 25.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: RB LEIPZIG 3-2 REAL MADRID
RB Leipzig seal a famous 3-2 victory over reigning champions Real Madrid at the Red Bull Arena – a result that puts them on the brink of progressing to the knockout stages.
Thanks for joining us tonight!
90'+3
Penalty
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
GOAL! RB LEIPZIG 3-2 REAL MADRID (RODRYGO, PEN)
Excellent spot-kick from Rodrygo as he sends the goalkeeper the wrong way.
Too late for a comeback, surely?
90'+2
PENALTY TO REAL MADRID!
Nkunku commits a foul on Rodrygo inside the box and the referee points to the spot.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
89'
RB LEIPZIG SUB
Simakan, what an outstanding performance. He's replaced by Henrichs. No surprise he gets a standing ovation from the home supporters.
86'
INCREDIBLE SUPPORT
The ground is shaking and you can't hear yourself think inside the RB Arena; Leipzig have put on a show for their raucous fans tonight and now they're on the brink of a famous victory.
84'
RB LEIPZIG SUB
The excellent Haidara is replaced by Kampl.
Off
Amadou Haidara
RB Leipzig
On
Kevin Kampl
RB Leipzig
81'
Goal
Timo Werner
RB Leipzig
GOAL! RB LEIPZIG 3-1 REAL MADRID (TIMO WERNER)
That will settle it! Werner makes it 3-1!
It's brilliant movement from Werner as he times his run perfectly to meet Simakan's pinpoint cross and slots it into an empty net!
79'
VINICIUS JUNIOR... NO!
A lovely ball is delivered to the near post for Vinicius Junior. It looks a simple finish for the Brazilian but he pokes it wide!
75'
REAL MADRID SUB
Kroos makes way for Hazard - can he make a difference in the final 15 minutes?
Off
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
On
Eden Hazard
Real Madrid
74'
OVER
Nkunku leans back and fires over with an ambitious shot from the left flank.
71'
WERNER ALMOST SEALS IT!
Nkunku leads a rapid RB Leipzig counterattack, threading a through-ball to Werner, who has team-mates in support. But he creates the angle for a shot and it drifts agonisingly just wide.
70'
DOUBLE REAL MADRID SUB
Alaba and Carvajal are on.
Nacho and Vazquez (who was on a yellow card) are off.
Off
Nacho
Real Madrid
On
David Alaba
Real Madrid
69'
TRIPLE RB LEIPZIG SUB
Diallo, Olmo and Werner are on.
Raum, Forsberg and Silva are off.
Off
André Silva
RB Leipzig
On target1
On
Timo Werner
RB Leipzig
67'
ORBAN OUTSTANDING
Camavinga threads a clever ball through to Vinicius Junior and RB Leipzig are facing more danger. But again Orban has him tracked all the way and comes away with the ball.
65'
SUPERB CHALLENGE!
Vinicius Junior carves inside off the left but a superbly timed challenge from Orban wins RB Leipzig the ball back. Had the defender got that wrong Real Madrid would have had a penalty.
63'
GOOD DEFENDING
Raum's whipped delivery has the potential to cause chaos but Real Madrid defend the set-piece well.
62'
DANGER
Vinicius Junior is back fulfilling his defensive duties but makes a foul on Simakan, giving RB Leipzig a free-kick on the right flank.