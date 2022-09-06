RB Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk

Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 06.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shakhtar-donetsk/teamcenter.shtml
Shakhtar Donetsk
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-4-2
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-4-2

Statistics

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
00000
1
RB LeipzigRBL
00000
1
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
00000
1
CelticCEL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Rangers complete second-leg turnaround to progress in Champions League qualifying

09/08/2022 at 21:27

Related matches

Celtic
-
-
Real Madrid
06/09
Shakhtar Donetsk
-
-
Celtic
14/09
Real Madrid
-
-
RB Leipzig
14/09
RB Leipzig
-
-
Celtic
05/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 September 2022.

Catch the latest RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.