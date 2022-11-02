Champions League Group F: Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic as it happened - Los Blancos seal top spot in style
Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 02.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: REAL MADRID 5-1 CELTIC
Los Blancos confirm their place at the top of Group F with an emphatic victory over Celtic at Santiago Bernabeu.
89'
ANOTHER CHANCE!
Asensio has the opportunity to complete the romp but blazes over from inside the penalty area.
88'
ANOTHER JOTA EFFORT
Jota has another pop at goal but this time Courtois is fully behind it.
87'
COURTOIS DISAPPOINTED
Courtois looked so disappointed to be beaten by that free-kick. It was a superb hit, but considering the Belgian got a hand to it, should he have prevented the goal?
84'
Goal
Jota
Celtic
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
GOAL! REAL MADRID 5-1 CELTIC (JOTA)
A brilliant strike from Celtic's No 17 gives the visiting fans something to cheer!
Jota lifts his free-kick over the wall and it curls into the top corner. No clean sheet for Courtois, who got a hand to the ball but couldn't keep it out!
82'
CELTIC SUB
On: Hatate
Off: Abildgaard
Off
Reo Hatate
Celtic
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
On
Oliver Abildgaard
Celtic
80'
COMFORTABLE STOP
Jota doesn't generate enough power in his shot to trouble Courtois. Story of Celtic's night - and European campaign - really.
77'
WATCH: VALVERDE MAKES IT FIVE
75'
BENZEMA CHANCE
Celtic are cut open again but are spared by Benzema who mishits his shot.
74'
BLOCK
Rather than engaging in a damage-limitation process, Celtic are continuing to throw players forward in attack and that is leaving them ridiculously open at the back.
It would have been six only for Turnball's block on Asensio.
73'
REAL MADRID SUB
On: Vallejo
Off: Militao
Off
Éder Militão
Real Madrid
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Jesús Vallejo
Real Madrid
71'
Goal
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots3
GOAL! REAL MADRID 5-0 CELTIC (FEDERICO VALVERDE)
A first-time side-footed effort from Valverde makes it five for Real Madrid, and this is getting embarrassing for Celtic.
66'
REAL MADRID SUBS
On: Nacho, Ceballos
Off: Alaba, Modric
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Penalties1
On
Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
64'
DOUBLE REAL MADRID SUB
On: Benzema, Vazquez
Off: Vinicius Junior, Carvajal
Off
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
On
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
63'
FOUR SUBS FOR CELTIC
On: Jota, Haksabanovic, Turnbull and Giakoumakis
Off: Abada, Maeda, Mooy and Furuhashi
Off
Kyogo Furuhashi
Celtic
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Georgios Giakoumakis
Celtic
61'
Goal
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
GOAL! REAL MADRID 4-0 CELTIC (VINICIUS JUNIOR)
Los Blancos are winning Group F in some fashion!
It's a terrific cross to the near post from Valverde, Vinicius Junior is on the move and finishes with aplomb.
60'
IMPORTANT INTERVENTION
Vinicius Junior lifts in a floating cross and only a glancing defensive header from Starfelt prevents Asensio a simple headed finish.
59'
CONFIDENCE
Real Madrid are playing with a real freedom now, knocking the ball around effortlessly. Celtic are chasing shadows.
57'
SCORE UPDATE
Silva has doubled RB Leipzig's lead over Shakhtar Donetsk.Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig LIVE! - Group Stage qualification on the line
55'
SHOT BLOCKED
Asensio flicks it back to Valverde, as Real Madrid build another menacing attack, but Jenz makes the block.