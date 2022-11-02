Champions League Group F: Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic as it happened - Los Blancos seal top spot in style

Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 02.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Completed
5
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celtic/teamcenter.shtml
Celtic
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Eurosport UK
By
Eurosport UK
Updated 02/11/2022 at 19:35 GMT
End of 2nd Half
FT
Live comment icon
FULL-TIME: REAL MADRID 5-1 CELTIC
Los Blancos confirm their place at the top of Group F with an emphatic victory over Celtic at Santiago Bernabeu.
89'
ANOTHER CHANCE!
Asensio has the opportunity to complete the romp but blazes over from inside the penalty area.
88'
Live comment icon
ANOTHER JOTA EFFORT
Jota has another pop at goal but this time Courtois is fully behind it.
87'
COURTOIS DISAPPOINTED
Courtois looked so disappointed to be beaten by that free-kick. It was a superb hit, but considering the Belgian got a hand to it, should he have prevented the goal?
84'
Live comment icon
Jota
Goal
Jota
Celtic
Celtic
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
GOAL! REAL MADRID 5-1 CELTIC (JOTA)
A brilliant strike from Celtic's No 17 gives the visiting fans something to cheer!
Jota lifts his free-kick over the wall and it curls into the top corner. No clean sheet for Courtois, who got a hand to the ball but couldn't keep it out!
82'
Live comment icon
CELTIC SUB
On: Hatate
Off: Abildgaard
Reo Hatate
Off
Reo Hatate
Celtic
Celtic
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
Oliver Abildgaard
On
Oliver Abildgaard
Celtic
Celtic
80'
Live comment icon
COMFORTABLE STOP
Jota doesn't generate enough power in his shot to trouble Courtois. Story of Celtic's night - and European campaign - really.
77'
WATCH: VALVERDE MAKES IT FIVE
75'
BENZEMA CHANCE
Celtic are cut open again but are spared by Benzema who mishits his shot.
74'
BLOCK
Rather than engaging in a damage-limitation process, Celtic are continuing to throw players forward in attack and that is leaving them ridiculously open at the back.
It would have been six only for Turnball's block on Asensio.
73'
Live comment icon
REAL MADRID SUB
On: Vallejo
Off: Militao
Éder Militão
Off
Éder Militão
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
Jesús Vallejo
On
Jesús Vallejo
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
71'
Live comment icon
Federico Valverde
Goal
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots3
GOAL! REAL MADRID 5-0 CELTIC (FEDERICO VALVERDE)
A first-time side-footed effort from Valverde makes it five for Real Madrid, and this is getting embarrassing for Celtic.
66'
Live comment icon
REAL MADRID SUBS
On: Nacho, Ceballos
Off: Alaba, Modric
Luka Modric
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Penalties1
Dani Ceballos
On
Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
64'
Live comment icon
DOUBLE REAL MADRID SUB
On: Benzema, Vazquez
Off: Vinicius Junior, Carvajal
Vinícius Júnior
Off
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
Karim Benzema
On
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
63'
Live comment icon
FOUR SUBS FOR CELTIC
On: Jota, Haksabanovic, Turnbull and Giakoumakis
Off: Abada, Maeda, Mooy and Furuhashi
Kyogo Furuhashi
Off
Kyogo Furuhashi
Celtic
Celtic
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
Georgios Giakoumakis
On
Georgios Giakoumakis
Celtic
Celtic
61'
Live comment icon
Vinícius Júnior
Goal
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
GOAL! REAL MADRID 4-0 CELTIC (VINICIUS JUNIOR)
Los Blancos are winning Group F in some fashion!
It's a terrific cross to the near post from Valverde, Vinicius Junior is on the move and finishes with aplomb.
60'
IMPORTANT INTERVENTION
Vinicius Junior lifts in a floating cross and only a glancing defensive header from Starfelt prevents Asensio a simple headed finish.
59'
CONFIDENCE
Real Madrid are playing with a real freedom now, knocking the ball around effortlessly. Celtic are chasing shadows.
57'
SCORE UPDATE
Silva has doubled RB Leipzig's lead over Shakhtar Donetsk.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig LIVE! - Group Stage qualification on the line
55'
SHOT BLOCKED
Asensio flicks it back to Valverde, as Real Madrid build another menacing attack, but Jenz makes the block.