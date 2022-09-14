Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Live Champions League updates with Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard not starting
Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 14.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:53
ELSEWHERE IN GROUP F
Celtic have been held by Shakhtar Donestk 1-1. Read the full report here.
Fine Mudryk strike earns Shakhtar a point against improved Celtic
19:42
LUKA THE LEGEND
At 37-years-old he still runs the game for Real Madrid like he is just 27. He has young energy via Tchouameni and Camavinga either side of him today.
19:36
ON THE RISE WITH ROSE
Just last week Domenico Tedesco lost his job as RB Leipzig manager. He was sacked after a poor start to the season that included an awful 1-4 loss to Shakhtar Donestk last week as their Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible start.
Marco Rose is his replacement in the dugout and won his first game versus Borussia Dortmund at the weekend. Rose made the Red Bulls go back to a back four after playing a five all season. The team played with passion and fight and could have a new lease of life under Rose.
19:27
THE HOLDERS
Real Madrid won last year's trophy in dramatic fashion. Their incredible comeback wins over PSG and Man City en route to the final where they beat Liverpool to win their record 14th Champions League title.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have won four of the last seven Champions Leagues and are the kings of this competition. Can the new guard involving Aurelien Tchouameni continue the club's success.
19:20
RB LEIPZIG LINE-UP
Marco Rose makes one change from the side who beat Borussia Dortmund 3-0 at the weekend.
19:17
REAL MADRID TEAM NEWS
Vinicius Junior is set to lead the line for Los Blancos tonight with Karim Benzema not in the squad tonight.
19:14
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig.
It's matchday two in Europe. We have got the build-up, live updates and post-match reaction coming your way
Image credit: Getty Images