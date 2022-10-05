Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE: Carlo Ancelotti's side look to maintain perfect start
Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 05.10.2022
Live
19'
REAL TURN THE SCREW
Vinicius dances past two defenders and bursts into the box before attempting to pick out a teammate, but Shakhtar get it away.
13'
Goal
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL!
Rodrygo gets Real's opener, turning and running at Shakhtar's defence before unleashing a shot from just outside the box which sails past Trubin and into the back of the net. The ball had briefly pinballed off Taras Stepanenko, but the Brazilian managed to win it back and score without breaking his stride.
9'
DECENT CHANCE
Valverde gets a fierce drive on target, but it's straight at Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.
6'
SET PIECE DANGER
Vinicius Jr wins a free kick out wide on the left after Marian Shved brings him down. The ball falls for Benzema in the box, but the angle is too tight for him to shoot and, eventually, Shakhtar scramble it away.
2'
GOOD DEFENDING!
Benzema almost latches onto a clever ball over the top from Federico Valverde, but Mykola Matviienko does well to read the danger and hook it away.
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF!
We're underway in Madrid.
19:55
FIVE-MINUTE WARNING
The atmosphere is building at the Bernabeu. It's almost time.
19:50
WARM-UPS OVER AND DONE WITH
... but here's some footage of Real stretching off anyway.
19:25
SHAKHTAR LOOKING TO UPSET THE ODDS
Having lost some of their most high-profile players over the summer – with FIFA ruling that foreign players could suspend their contracts with Ukrainian clubs until 2023 and play elsewhere owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Shakhtar were not expected to go far in Europe this season. So far, they have far exceeded expectations.
After a 4-1 win against RB Leipzig and a 1-1 draw with Celtic, they arrive at the Bernabeu second in the group. While they are still long odds to win this match, it's unwise to bet against a Ukrainian underdog.
19:05
CAN BENZEMA GET BACK ON TRACK?
After three goals without a game in all competitions, Karim Benzema is having a quiet spell. At the weekend, against Osasuna, he missed a late penalty, then saw a goal ruled out for offside, as Real were held to a 1-1 draw.
No doubt he'll be determined to set things right tonight. Shakhtar, beware.
18:55
CONFIRMED TEAMS - REAL MADRID: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Rodrygo. /// SHAKHTAR DONETSK: Trubin, Bondar, Stepanenko, Sudakov, Shved, Mudryk, Zubkov, Mykhailichenko, Bondarenko, Matviienko, Konoplia.
18:50
CAN REAL MADRID MAINTAIN PERFECT START?
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of Real Madrid's meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos are top of Champions League Group F with two wins from two and will be looking to extend that run against potentially tricky opponents.