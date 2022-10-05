Real Madrid - Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 05.10.2022
Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk, TV and live stream details: Carlo Ancelotti's side host Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stages with the Group F match at the Estadio Bernabeu kicking off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, October 5. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com from 7:15pm.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
0
Draws
2
Wins
Recent matches
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
