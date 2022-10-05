Real Madrid - Shakhtar Donetsk

Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 05.10.2022
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
How to watch Real Madrid v Shakhtar in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk, TV and live stream details: Carlo Ancelotti's side host Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stages with the Group F match at the Estadio Bernabeu kicking off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, October 5. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com from 7:15pm.

By
Eurosport
Published 04/10/2022 at 15:30 GMT
Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk logo
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
22006
2
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
21104
3
CelticCEL
20111
4
RB LeipzigRBL
20020
