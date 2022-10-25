RB Salzburg v Chelsea: Live Champions League updates as Graham Potter's side look to qualify for knockout stages
Red Bull Arena / 25.10.2022
22'
POSSESSION
Chelsea are having much more of the ball now but there is no way through an organised Salzburg. They are in a 4-3-2-1 shape and they just can't unlock the door. Every man is behind the ball and when the ball goes wide they press and will pounce to start a counter.
19'
VERY EVEN
Nothing to split the two sides so far and there has been little goalmouth action - but it's been an interesting battle in midfield - Salzburg are organised and energetic, they are matching Chelsea here.
16'
GREAT BUILD-UP
Good pressure again by the hosts as Sucic combines with Okafor. The midfielder finds half a yard to shoot and Sucic fires high and wide but the build-up play was excellent.
14'
HIGH PRESSURE
Salzburg are impressing so far and showing why they are so hard to beat.
They are pressing well and Chelsea are finding it hard to string many passes together.
Gourna-Douath has put in a number of good tackles breaking up play in midfield.
11'
GOOD DEFENDING
Salzburg put in a corner and Chalobah climbs well to head clear.
Kepa then gives the ball away passing out from the back but Jorginho tackles Okafor well.
8'
QUICK SWITCH
Chelsea are looking to get the ball wide quick. Potter spoke about how narrow Salzburg defend are they are clearly trying to get down the wide areas via Sterling and Pulisic.
5'
YOUNG GUNS
Seven of the Salzburg players are 21-years-old or less in tonight's starting XI. Wow.
This team may be young but is not inexperienced at this level - they are hoping to make the knockout stages for the second year in a row.
3'
EARLY CHANCE
Bernardo makes a real mess of a long ball he tries to head back to the keeper, his pass back is too short, Havertz and goalkeeper Kohn then collide as the stopper just about gets there first.
Kohn is down hurt - that was brave goalkeeping to challenge for that but he saves his team.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
The match is underway at the Red Bull Arena - the stadium is rocking a great atmosphere.
They just held an applause for Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder of Red Bull who recently passed away.
17:43
POTTER-BALL
As the Champions League anthem plays here is what Potter said pre-match on the role of Sterling who could be at wing-back tonight.
He said: "He will be playing wide. We need to have as dangerous a width as we can against a team that defends quite narrow. You need to use width against them.”
17:38
MOUNT DROPPED
Mason Mount is amongst the subs for the first time under Graham Potter. He started every game since he took over but he is rested for this evening.
There is a busy schedule of games coming before the World Cup and Chelsea will want their key man fresh and injury free.
Image credit: Getty Images
17:28
PERMUTATIONS
It can be confusing but Group E is relatively simple:
If Chelsea win tonight they make the Round of 16 with a game to spare. A draw will also be enough if AC Milan beat Dinamo Zagreb today.
The table as it stands:
1. Chelsea - 7 points
2. RB Salzburg - 6 points
3. AC Milan - 6 points
4. Dinamo Zagreb - 4 points
17:19
UNBEATEN UNDER POTTER
Chelsea have not lost since Graham Potter took charge of the club following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Potter began his reign versus Salzburg and has in all competitions won five of his eight games at the helm.
He has turned it around in the Champions League beating AC Milan twice and now they have the chance to seal a last 16 place tonight.
17:14
SALZBURG A FORTRESS
RB Salzburg have not lost at home game in their last 40 matches.
They are top of the Austrian Bundesliga and have lost just one game this season and are yet to lose in the Champions League having got a 1-1 draw with Chelsea when they met before.
Manager Matthias Jaissle has an exciting young team at his disposal especially in attack with Okafor, Adamu, Sucic and Sesko all options.
17:06
CHELSEA STARTING XI
The ever tactically flexible Graham Potter names an attacking line-up this evening with Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic possibly the two wing-backs.
17:00
RB SALZBURG TEAM NEWS
RB Salzburg line-up like this tonight. Exciting young striker Benjamin Sesko is amongst the subs but the equally talented Noah Okafor starts.
16:55
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Champions League fixture between RB Salzburg and Chelsea.
We have got the build-up, match updates and post-match reactio coming up.
Image credit: Getty Images