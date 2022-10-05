Red Bull Salzburg - Dinamo Zagreb

Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 05.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-salzburg/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Salzburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-zagreb/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Zagreb
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-3
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
4-4-2
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-3
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Salzburg logo
Red Bull Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb logo
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
21104
2
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
21013
3
Red Bull SalzburgSAL
20202
4
ChelseaCHE
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

‘Even Maradona would have been proud’ – Spalletti on Napoli’s ‘beautiful' performance

10 minutes ago

Champions League

The Europa League looms large over Barcelona again – The Warm-Up

an hour ago

Related matches

Chelsea
-
-
AC Milan
20:00
Dinamo Zagreb
-
-
Red Bull Salzburg
11/10
AC Milan
-
-
Chelsea
11/10
Red Bull Salzburg
-
-
Chelsea
25/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 5 October 2022.

Catch the latest Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.