Sevilla v Dortmund - Must-win for Spanish side in Group G clash

Champions League / Group Stage
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 05.10.2022
Sevilla FC
24'
Borussia Dortmund
    Updated 05/10/2022 at 19:23 GMT
    22'
    RED CARD RESCINDED
    Jesus Navas gave the ball away as the last man just into the Dortmund half but was caught by Adeyemi just afterwards and this was enough to reverse the decision.
    21'
    RED CARD FOR EN-NESYRI
    He chased back and took down Brandt who took the ball across him when running at the Sevilla goal. The referee is now checking this.
    18'
    SUSO BROUGHT DOWN ON EDGE OF AREA
    Guerreiro pushed him over near the corner of the 18-yard box.
    14'
    CROSS FROM SUSO PICKS OUT ISCO
    But his header is straight at the Dortmund keeper.
    9'
    GREAT CHANCE FOR EN-NESYRI
    Jordan lobbed a ball over the defence and the striker twice shot at goal but both his efforts were parried away by Meyer.
    6'
    GOAL FOR DORTMUND!
    And what a goal from Guerreiro, he took a gorgeous cross-field ball from Bellingham in his stride, beat his man and then clipped a shot from the edge of the box over the diving arms of Bono.
    3'
    GUDELJ GOES INTO THE BOOK
    He brings down Adeyemi who was driving towards the Sevilla area.
    1'
    DORTMUND GET US UNDERWAY
    19:52
    DORTMUND IN MIXED FORM
    Five wins and three losses out of eight domestically and a win against Copenhagen and loss against Manchester City, but given the shock loss of Sebastian Haller in pre-season this isn't a bad start all things considered.
    19:42
    ONE WIN IN NINE FOR SEVILLA THIS SEASON
    Given these results it is understandable a change is taking place. Tonight, on paper at least, they seem strengthened by Jesus Navas and Rakitic starting.
    19:32
    LOPETEGUI COACHING LAST GAME FOR SEVILLA TONIGHT
    A very strange situation for the Sevilla coach tonight with former coach Jorge Sampaoli set to return to the club tomorrow to take over from Julen Lopetegui who has a farewell game tonight. Let's not forget, a game which is likely to decide their qualification from the Champions League group stages.
    19:22
    LAST TIME OUT, HAALAND PROVED TOO MUCH FOR SEVILLA
    How the Spanish side will be grateful not to be facing Erling Haaland today.
    19:12
    SEVILLA'S XI FOR CRUCIAL CLASH
    Must-win might seem over-the-top, but after they drew with Copenhagen and lying two points adrift of Dortmund, you would think they need to win this match.
    19:06
    BELLINGHAM SKIPPERS BVB IN SEVILLA
    With Marco Reus not playing the England midfielder gets the captain's armband.
    19:00
    HELLO AND WELCOME
    Thank you for joining our coverage of the Group G clash between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.