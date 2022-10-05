Sevilla FC - Borussia Dortmund

Champions League / Group Stage
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 05.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Lineups

Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-5-1
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-2-1-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-5-1
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Borussia Dortmund

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22006
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
21013
3
FC CopenhagenFCK
20111
4
Sevilla FCSFC
20111
