Sevilla FC - Manchester City

Champions League / Group Stage
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 06.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
00000
1
Sevilla FCSFC
00000
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
00000
1
FC CopenhagenFCK
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Rangers complete second-leg turnaround to progress in Champions League qualifying

09/08/2022 at 21:27

Related matches

Borussia Dortmund
-
-
FC Copenhagen
06/09
FC Copenhagen
-
-
Sevilla FC
14/09
Manchester City
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
14/09
Sevilla FC
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
05/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Sevilla FC and Manchester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 September 2022.

Catch the latest Sevilla FC and Manchester City news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.