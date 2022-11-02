Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig LIVE! - Group Stage qualification on the line

Champions League / Group Stage
Wojska Polskiego / 02.11.2022
Shakhtar Donetsk
Completed
0
4
RB Leipzig
    Updated 02/11/2022 at 19:35 GMT
    FULL TIME
    Live comment icon
    THE MOST COMFORTABLE OF WINS FOR RB LEIPZIG
    And revenge for the 4-1 humbling they received at home in the first game of the group. Thanks for following the game with us.
    87'
    Live comment icon
    SIKAN GOES INTO THE BOOK
    In short succession he fouled Halstenberg and then Gvardiol.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    BONDARENKO COMES ON FOR SHAKHTAR
    He replaces Kryskiv.
    77'
    NKUNKU TRIES FREE KICK FROM EDGE OF AREA
    But his effort curls just a yard over the bar.
    75'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR SHAKHTAR
    Mudryk and Schlager come off for Diallo and Totovitsky.
    73'
    THERE IS HIS MAGIC MOMENT!
    Mudryk picked up the ball 35 yards from goal and tries a swerving shot which has the keeper beaten but nestles on the roof of the net.
    68'
    Live comment icon
    Valeriy Bondar
    Own goal
    Valeriy Bondar
    Shakhtar Donetsk
    Shakhtar Donetsk
    Own goal1
    Free Kicks3
    GOAL FOR LEIPZIG!
    A smart free kick was tapped to Kampl by Forsberg and then Olmo curls a ball home from a tight angle.
    67'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR LEIPZIG
    66'
    Live comment icon
    TAYLOR GOES INTO THE BOOK!
    He brings down Raum.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    Goal
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    GOAL FOR LEIPZIG!
    Nkunku's audacious flick put him through on goal and Szoboszlai rounded the keeper then put the ball in the net.
    60'
    Live comment icon
    TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR SHAKHTAR
    Sudakov, Traore and Konoplia come off for Djurasek, Sikan and Taylor.
    57'
    OFFSIDE UPHELD!
    Very lucky there. Could have been a penalty and a red card. And game on! Sadly for the neutral it is none of these.
    56'
    IS THAT A PENALTY?
    Kampl takes down Traore in the box, An offside was given but surely VAR will check that.
    55'
    FORSBERG CLOSE TO MAKING IT THREE
    A lovely backheel from Nkunku after Andre Silva's run and pass but Forsberg's effort was tipped over by the keeper.
    50'
    Live comment icon
    André Silva
    Goal
    André Silva
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL FOR LEIPZIG!
    A very strange goal. Simakan heads the ball back across the goal after Raum's cross is too deep for all in the middle and Andre Silva jumps to stab the ball home just inside the post.
    48'
    EARLY ATTACK FROM SHAKHTAR
    Mykhaylichenko crosses from the left flank but Gvardiol clears the danger.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    LEIPZIG GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    HALF TIME
    Live comment icon
    MOSTLY PLAIN SAILING FOR LEIPZIG
    But signs at the end of the half that Shakhtar at least have the capability to make this a game after the break.
    45+1'
    KONOPLIA CROSSES INTO THE BOX
    And Orban, under pressure, just manages to get it away to safety.
    44'
    TRAORE SETS UP PETRYAK
    He battles to win the ball and gets to the by-line but the winger's attempted chip is wayward.