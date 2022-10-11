Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live - updates as defending champs look to book spot in knock-out stages
Champions League / Group Stage
Wojska Polskiego / 11.10.2022
Live
45+1'
HALF-TIME: SHAKHTAR DONETSK 0-0 REAL MADRID
And there goes the half-time whistle. The hosts will be much the happier of the two teams - Carlo Ancelotti on the other hand does not look impressed at all
45+1
INTO ADDED TIME
Unsurpisingly, there isn't much time added on. Just an extra 60 seconds
42'
BENZEMA HEADS WIDE
And from the resulting corner, Benzema nods off target
42'
SUPERB TRUBIN SAVE
That's the best effort of the game so far. Federico Valverde lets rip from 30-yards, with the 'keeper leaping high to tip over the bar
40'
GAME LACKING RHYTHM
It has been a bit of an odd match. Real have had their moments, but it's all be in fits and starts.
37'
TRUBIN SAVES AGAIN
A similar move and a similar result, this time with Rodrygo the man thwarted by the goalkeeper
36'
BENZEMA SHOT BLOCKED
Real go from passive to incisive within seconds, leading to the striker having a shot saved at the near post
33'
LOVELY SHAKHTAR MOVE
Heorhii Sudakov exchanges a lovely one-two as he tiptoes into the area before being dispossessed. They are looking more and more confident
30'
0-0 AFTER HALF AN HOUR
30 minutes in and it's still all square. These Real fans will be hoping Benzema gets a bit more involved
28'
AND NOW A SHOT BLOCKED
More lovely passing from Shakhtar, before Oleksandr Zubkov rattles a shot against the outstretched leg of Nacho
26'
MUDRYK LOOKING DANGEROUS
That might have given Shakhtar a bit of a boost. Mykhailo Mudryk is released down the left and shows a stunning turn of pace, only for Rudiger to block his cross. Promising signs, none the less
24'
CHANCE FOR SHAKHTAR
The hosts make a rare adventure forward, but it all comes to an end when Traore loses his footing. He might have had a bit of an ankle clip, but VAR don't appear to have looked at it
21'
SHAKHTAR CAN'T GET OUT
Real are prowling here. The hosts can't get out of their own half
19'
BENZEMA SHOT SAVED
Stunning, really. An incredible touch to bring down a ball over the top, before a thumping shot which is punched out for a corner by the 'keeper
18'
REAL BEGINNING TO SHOW THEIR CLASS
Some silky passing from Real ends in the ball coming to Karim Benzema in the box, but he can't get a shot away. They're starting to get going though
16'
YELLOW CARD
That's an early one, but thoroughly justigied. Yukhym Konoplya picks up a booking for a poor tackle on Rodrygo
13'
RUDIGER PLAYING A KEY ROLE
The full-back has seen plenty of the ball already. By my reckoning, he's attempted at least three cross field balls, as well as having that shot from distance
10'
KROOS SLICES WIDE
Maybe Real are beginning to get going, but they haven't got their shooting boots on. Kroos now fires well off-target
10'
RUDIGER SLAMS WIDE
Well, that was ambitious to say the least! Rudiger picks up the ball 30-yards out and crashes a daisy cutter miles wide
7'
GAME SETTLING DOWN
Well after that brief flurry, things have settled down. Both teams have had a fair bit of the ball, though. Entertaining stuff so far