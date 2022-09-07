Tottenham v Marseille: Champions League updates as Richarlison puts Spurs ahead with Marseille down to ten men
Champions League / Group Stage
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 07.09.2022
Live
80'
Goal
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals2
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL: TOTTENHAM 2-0 MARSEILLE
He strikes again. It's a wonderful cross by Hojbjerg and again Richarlison beats his man in the air to power it home.
He scores a brace and his second Spurs goal.
76'
Goal
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL: TOTTENHAM 1-0 MARSEILLE
There it is. Richarlison.
Perisic cuts in from the left and stands a cross up with his right. Richarlison is unmarked and uses his neck muscles to power it into the goal.
75'
NERVOUS
Marseille put a low cross in and Davies somehow let's it go through him and it nearly falls to Harit - that's a lucky escape.
74'
ANIMATED CONTE
The Spurs manager is fuming about the time wasting - he points to his watch in frustration.
73'
SPURS SUBS
Davies on for Lenglet.
Tanganga on for Romero.
Both run off compared to the Marseille players.
71'
CLAUSS BOOKED
The player just subbed off was asked to go to the nearest line by the ref and he ignored him and walked across the pitch. They are trying to waste time.
70'
OM SUBS
Suarez and Clauss go off with Kolasinac and Harit coming on.
69'
REWIND: RED CARD
Here is why Mbemba was sent off.
66'
SON BOOKED
Spurs should have a corner after Gigot heads one behind but it's given as a goal kick. Dier and Son are furious and the latter gets a yellow for his complaining.
Yellow card
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
65'
BRILLIANT FROM KULU
Kulusevski gets to the byline dancing round defenders and he shoots from a tight angle. It's turned behind for a Tottenham corner.
63'
RICHARLISON HEADS OVER
Romero spots the run of Perisic with a long ball in behind the Marseille defence. He crosses to Richarlison and he heads well over but it was a very tough chance.
61'
KULUSEVSKI ON
A change in formation for Spurs perhaps, as Kulusevski comes on with Emerson going off.
Off
Emerson Royal
Tottenham Hotspur
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
59'
WASTEFUL ON THE BALL
Marseille are struggling now - they were so tidy in possession earlier but now they are aimlessly kicking long.
56'
A DIFFERENT GAME NOW
Tudor's side were dominating the ball and pressing high in the first half but now they are changing tactics. They seem to be ready to sit a little deeper as they can't commit as much.
Marseille striker Suarez now looks a tad isolated.
53'
DIER YELLOW
More cards than a birthday party in this second period - Dier is booked.
The ref points three times for each of the fouls he's made.
Yellow card
Eric Dier
Tottenham Hotspur
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Free Kicks2
50'
SUB ALREADY
It has to be done - a defender must come on to replace Mbemba at the back.
Balerdi is on with Gerson going off.
Off
Gerson
Olympique de Marseille
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Leonardo Balerdi
Olympique de Marseille
48'
BAILLY YELLOW CARD
Bailly gets a yellow for his complaints.
Yellow card
Eric Bailly
Olympique de Marseille
Yellow Cards1
47'
RED CARD - MBEMBA
What a start. Kane plays it through to Son and he is in on goal.
Mbemba slides in - gets none of the ball and he has to go. It's not in the penalty area.
Red card
Chancel Mbemba
Olympique de Marseille
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
Red Cards1
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF BEGINS
The players are back out on the pitch - no subs to report.
HT
SHOCK FOR LIVERPOOL
