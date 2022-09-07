Tottenham v Marseille: Champions League updates as Richarlison puts Spurs ahead with Marseille down to ten men

Tottenham Hotspur
Second half
2
0
84'
1
Olympique de Marseille
    Alex Smith
    Alex Smith
    Updated 07/09/2022 at 20:40 GMT
    80'
    Live comment icon
    Richarlison
    Goal
    Richarlison
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Goals2
    On target2
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    GOAL: TOTTENHAM 2-0 MARSEILLE
    He strikes again. It's a wonderful cross by Hojbjerg and again Richarlison beats his man in the air to power it home.
    He scores a brace and his second Spurs goal.
    76'
    Live comment icon
    Richarlison
    Goal
    Richarlison
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    GOAL: TOTTENHAM 1-0 MARSEILLE
    There it is. Richarlison.
    Perisic cuts in from the left and stands a cross up with his right. Richarlison is unmarked and uses his neck muscles to power it into the goal.
    75'
    NERVOUS
    Marseille put a low cross in and Davies somehow let's it go through him and it nearly falls to Harit - that's a lucky escape.
    74'
    ANIMATED CONTE
    The Spurs manager is fuming about the time wasting - he points to his watch in frustration.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    SPURS SUBS
    Davies on for Lenglet.
    Tanganga on for Romero.
    Both run off compared to the Marseille players.
    71'
    Live comment icon
    CLAUSS BOOKED
    The player just subbed off was asked to go to the nearest line by the ref and he ignored him and walked across the pitch. They are trying to waste time.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    OM SUBS
    Suarez and Clauss go off with Kolasinac and Harit coming on.
    69'
    REWIND: RED CARD
    Here is why Mbemba was sent off.
    66'
    Live comment icon
    SON BOOKED
    Spurs should have a corner after Gigot heads one behind but it's given as a goal kick. Dier and Son are furious and the latter gets a yellow for his complaining.
    Heung-Min Son
    Yellow card
    Heung-Min Son
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    65'
    BRILLIANT FROM KULU
    Kulusevski gets to the byline dancing round defenders and he shoots from a tight angle. It's turned behind for a Tottenham corner.
    63'
    RICHARLISON HEADS OVER
    Romero spots the run of Perisic with a long ball in behind the Marseille defence. He crosses to Richarlison and he heads well over but it was a very tough chance.
    61'
    Live comment icon
    KULUSEVSKI ON
    A change in formation for Spurs perhaps, as Kulusevski comes on with Emerson going off.
    Emerson Royal
    Off
    Emerson Royal
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Dejan Kulusevski
    On
    Dejan Kulusevski
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    59'
    WASTEFUL ON THE BALL
    Marseille are struggling now - they were so tidy in possession earlier but now they are aimlessly kicking long.
    56'
    A DIFFERENT GAME NOW
    Tudor's side were dominating the ball and pressing high in the first half but now they are changing tactics. They seem to be ready to sit a little deeper as they can't commit as much.
    Marseille striker Suarez now looks a tad isolated.
    53'
    Live comment icon
    DIER YELLOW
    More cards than a birthday party in this second period - Dier is booked.
    The ref points three times for each of the fouls he's made.
    Eric Dier
    Yellow card
    Eric Dier
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Free Kicks2
    50'
    Live comment icon
    SUB ALREADY
    It has to be done - a defender must come on to replace Mbemba at the back.
    Balerdi is on with Gerson going off.
    Gerson
    Off
    Gerson
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Leonardo Balerdi
    On
    Leonardo Balerdi
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    48'
    Live comment icon
    BAILLY YELLOW CARD
    Bailly gets a yellow for his complaints.
    Eric Bailly
    Yellow card
    Eric Bailly
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Yellow Cards1
    47'
    Live comment icon
    RED CARD - MBEMBA
    What a start. Kane plays it through to Son and he is in on goal.
    Mbemba slides in - gets none of the ball and he has to go. It's not in the penalty area.
    Chancel Mbemba
    Red card
    Chancel Mbemba
    Olympique de Marseille
    Olympique de Marseille
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    Red Cards1
    2nd Half
    46'
    Live comment icon
    SECOND HALF BEGINS
    The players are back out on the pitch - no subs to report.
    HT
    SHOCK FOR LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool are 3-0 down to Napoli at half-time! You can follow that action on Eurosport too.
