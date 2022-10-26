Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP LIVE: Both sides are battling to qualify from a very tight Group D
Champions League / Group Stage
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 26.10.2022
19:50
MARCUS MAKING HIS MARK
Marcus Edwards has been fantastic since moving to Portugal, first at Vitoria SC and now at Sporting CP. He was a real thorn in Tottenham's side against his former club in the return fixture earlier this season.
19:47
APPROACHING KICK OFF
19:41
HOME COMFORTS
Tottenham have won 10 of their last 11 matches at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. This season, they've won five of their six Premier League games at home and won both of their UEFA Champions League matches here.
19:38
WARM UPS
19:34
A BOOST FOR SPORTING
Club captain Sebastian Coates returns to the Sporting lineup. He left the pitch with an injury in Sporting's last Champions League match against Marseille.
19:31
ARRIVALS
19:26
THE TIGHTEST OF GROUPS
Group D is incredibly tight, Tottenham are top of the group on 7 points but could actually end the night in third place should they lose and Marseille also win. A win would see Tottenham qualify for the knockout stages.
Eintracht Frankurt are bottom but are only two points off Sporting in third and Marseille in second.
19:22
AWARE OF THE TASK
Antonio Conte before tonight's match: "We know our fate is in our hands. If we win, we progress to the next stage of this competition, which has always been our target."
19:20
REUNION FOR ERIC DIER
Eric Dier comes up against his former club Sporting tonight. The central defender grew up in Portugal, moving there at the age of 7. He joined Sporting's academy in 2003, moving through the ranks to the first-team. He left the club 11 years after joining to join Tottenham.
19:12
Sporting Lisbon
SPORTING CP TEAM NEWS
Former Spurs man Marcus Edwards is the cover star on Sporting's team sheet.
19:11
Tottenham Hotspur
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TEAM NEWS
19:05
HELLO AND WELCOME
Tonight we bring you live UEFA Champions League action from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Team news is up next.
