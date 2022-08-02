Union - Rangers

Champions League / Qualification Round 3
King Power at Den Dreef Stadion / 02.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union/teamcenter.shtml
Union
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Union

Rangers

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Sheriff
-
-
Viktoria Plzen
02/08
Ludogorets
-
-
Dinamo Zagreb
02/08
AS Monaco
-
-
Philips Sport Vereniging
02/08
Benfica
-
-
FC Midtjylland
02/08

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Union and Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 August 2022.

Catch the latest Union and Rangers news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.