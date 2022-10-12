Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich live: Bayern in total control.
Champions League / Group Stage
Doosan Arena / 12.10.2022
21:52
BAYERN QUALIFY FOR THE LAST 16!
But it's now Barca 3-3 Inter so we don't yet know who's coming with them.
21:52
FULL-TIME: Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
90'
THERE'LL BE TWO ADDED MINUTES
89'
OH MAN!
Gosens has scored for inter, and Barca are going out! Meantime, Liverpool now lead 7-1 at Ibrox.Barcelona v Inter LIVE: Hosts seek revenge for San Siro loss with Champions League hopes in balance
88'
CREDIT TO PLZEN
They've been much better after the break. Bayern have semi-let them, but still.
86'
LEWANDOWSKI EQUALISES FOR BARCA AGAINST INTER
They badly need a win, but for now will settle for staying in the competition.Barcelona v Inter LIVE: Hosts seek revenge for San Siro loss with Champions League hopes in balance
84'
KALVACH FINDS PILAR
Who drives at the Bayern defence and belts a nasty-looking shot just wide.
83'
GOSH
Liverpool now lead Rangers 6-1; Mohamed Salah has come off the bench to three times in six minutes. Of course he has.Champions League Group A live: Roberto Firmino cancels out Scott Arfield's opener as Rangers host
81'
CHANGE FOR PLZEN
Pilar replaces Vlkanova.
80'
TIME CONTINUES TO ELAPSE
Bayern are actually trying to play quickly, which makes sense given the team now includes various young player who want more time on the pitch. But they don't play together ofte,n so are lacking cohesion.
78'
MOSQUERA FOULS TEL
And is booked.
77'
BACK COME BAYERN
Gravenberch punching and curly side-footer from edge of the box which Stanek tips onto the bar then, when the ball's cleared, Tel shoots from distance and clips the very top of the same wooden item.
75'
GOAL! Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich This is very nicely done, Kliment and Vlkanova combining with nice, one-touch play to send Holic down the right. His cross is a goodun and when Klimen controls, the ball bounces up for him to spin and drill into the corner beforee Ulreich can move. It's on! OK, it isnt, but let's pretend.
73'
MANE SLIDES TEL IN AT INSIDE-RIGHT
He opts to go outside Tijani, restricting his shooting angle, and leathers a riser into the outside side-netting.
73'
TIME ELAPSES
There's not much going on here, but Plzen have played with more conviction this half.
71'
3-1 LIVERPOOL NOW
Nunez with the latest goal.Champions League Group A live: Roberto Firmino cancels out Scott Arfield's opener as Rangers host
70'
CHANGES FOR BAYERN
Wanner replaces Upamecano and Sabitzer Sane.
69'
BARCA ARE HARD TO LOVE
So them suffering has its upside. But from what I've seen, they've bossed this match tonight and did likewise in the first half away to Bayern. If they can afford to keep their players, Xavi is building a good side.
69'
67'
LAUTARO MARTINEZ HAS PUT INTER IN FRONT AGAINST BARCA!
If that stays as is, Barca are going out tonight.Barcelona v Inter LIVE: Hosts seek revenge for San Siro loss with Champions League hopes in balance