Liverpool
How to watch Liverpool v Ajax in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Liverpool host Ajax in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp's side look to bounce back from their opening defeat to Napoli. The Group A match kicks off at 8pm UK time while the other fixture in the group between Rangers and Napoli is on Wednesday. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7:15pm.

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
11003
2
NapoliNAP
11003
3
LiverpoolLIV
10010
4
RangersRAN
10010
Follow the Champions League live Football match between Liverpool and Ajax with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 13 September 2022.

Catch the latest Liverpool and Ajax news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.