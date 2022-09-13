Advertisement
How to watch Liverpool v Ajax in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Liverpool host Ajax in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp's side look to bounce back from their opening defeat to Napoli. The Group A match kicks off at 8pm UK time while the other fixture in the group between Rangers and Napoli is on Wednesday. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7:15pm.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
