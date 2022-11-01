Liverpool - Napoli

Champions League / Group Stage
Anfield / 01.11.2022
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
Napoli
How to watch Liverpool v Napoli in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Liverpool v Napoli TV and live stream details: Jurgen Klopp’s side host the Group A leaders in the final game of the Champions League group stages, with the match against Napoli at Anfield kicking off at 8:00pm UK time. Liverpool have already qualified for the last 16. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7.15pm.

Updated 31/10/2022 at 10:04 GMT
Lineups

Liverpool
4-3-1-2
Napoli
4-3-3
Liverpool
4-3-1-2
Napoli
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool
Napoli
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
550015
2
LiverpoolLIV
540112
3
AjaxAJA
51043
4
RangersRAN
50050
Champions League

Conte banned from touchline and dressing room for Marseille clash

27/10/2022 at 11:04

Champions League

Barcelona are the headline failures, but they’re not alone – The Warm-Up

27/10/2022 at 08:15

Related matches

Rangers
-
-
Ajax
01/11
Ajax
0
3
Liverpool
Napoli
3
0
Rangers
Rangers
1
7
Liverpool

