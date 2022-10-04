Liverpool - Rangers

Champions League / Group Stage
Anfield / 04.10.2022
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
Rangers
'We have to improve' - Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must do 'everything better' ahead of Rangers clash

Liverpool have looked below their best so far this season, winning just twice in the Premier League and only keeping two clean sheets in all competitions. Manager Jurgen Klopp says they need to "play better, consistently better; defend better, attack better" ahead of their Champions League clash against Rangers. Klopp also says they are conceding "similar goals" in games.

James Walker-Roberts
By
James Walker-Roberts
Published 03/10/2022 at 14:55 GMT
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
22006
2
LiverpoolLIV
21013
3
AjaxAJA
21013
4
RangersRAN
20020
