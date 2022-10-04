'We have to improve' - Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must do 'everything better' ahead of Rangers clash

Liverpool have looked below their best so far this season, winning just twice in the Premier League and only keeping two clean sheets in all competitions. Manager Jurgen Klopp says they need to "play better, consistently better; defend better, attack better" ahead of their Champions League clash against Rangers. Klopp also says they are conceding "similar goals" in games.