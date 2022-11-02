Maccabi Haifa - Benfica

Champions League / Group Stage
Sammy Ofer Stadium / 02.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/maccabi-haifa/teamcenter.shtml
Maccabi Haifa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Lineups

Maccabi Haifa
3-5-2
Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Maccabi Haifa logo
Maccabi Haifa
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Maccabi Haifa

Benfica

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
532011
2
BenficaBEN
532011
3
JuventusJUV
51043
4
Maccabi HaifaMHF
51043
Related matches

Juventus
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
02/11
Paris Saint-Germain
7
2
Maccabi Haifa
Benfica
4
3
Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain
1
1
Benfica

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Maccabi Haifa and Benfica with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 2 November 2022.

Catch the latest Maccabi Haifa and Benfica news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

