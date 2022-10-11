Maccabi Haifa - Juventus

Champions League / Group Stage
Sammy Ofer Stadium / 11.10.2022
Maccabi Haifa
Not started
-
-
Juventus
Lineups

Maccabi Haifa
3-5-2
Juventus jersey
Juventus
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Maccabi Haifa logo
Maccabi Haifa
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Maccabi Haifa

Juventus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
32107
2
BenficaBEN
32107
3
JuventusJUV
31023
4
Maccabi HaifaMHF
30030
Related matches

Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
Benfica
11/10
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
Maccabi Haifa
25/10
Benfica
-
-
Juventus
25/10
Juventus
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
02/11

