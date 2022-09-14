Maccabi Haifa - Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League / Group Stage
Sammy Ofer Stadium / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/maccabi-haifa/teamcenter.shtml
Maccabi Haifa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Maccabi Haifa
5-3-2
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Maccabi Haifa
5-3-2
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11003
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
11003
3
JuventusJUV
10010
4
Maccabi HaifaMHF
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Inter ease past 10-man Viktoria Plzen to get first Champions League points of season

2 hours ago

Champions League

Matip heads late winner as Liverpool down Ajax

2 minutes ago

Related matches

Juventus
-
-
Benfica
14/09
Juventus
-
-
Maccabi Haifa
05/10
Benfica
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
05/10
Maccabi Haifa
-
-
Juventus
11/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 September 2022.

Catch the latest Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.