Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund

Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
11003
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
11003
3
FC CopenhagenFCK
10010
4
Sevilla FCSFC
10010
