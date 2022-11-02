Manchester City - Sevilla FC
Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 02.11.2022
How to watch Manchester City v Sevilla in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Manchester City v Sevilla TV and live stream details: Pep Guardiola's side have already secured top spot in Champions League Group G ahead of Borussia Dortmund so could rest players for their final group match. The game kicks off at 8:00pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7.15pm.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
