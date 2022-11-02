Manchester City - Sevilla FC

Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 02.11.2022
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
Sevilla FC
How to watch Manchester City v Sevilla in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Manchester City v Sevilla TV and live stream details: Pep Guardiola's side have already secured top spot in Champions League Group G ahead of Borussia Dortmund so could rest players for their final group match. The game kicks off at 8:00pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7.15pm.

Updated 01/11/2022 at 11:06 GMT
Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-5-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
532011
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
52218
3
Sevilla FCSFC
51225
4
FC CopenhagenFCK
50232
Related matches

FC Copenhagen
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
02/11
Borussia Dortmund
0
0
Manchester City
Sevilla FC
3
0
FC Copenhagen
Borussia Dortmund
1
1
Sevilla FC

