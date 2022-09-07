Napoli - Liverpool

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 07.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Liverpool

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
00000
1
LiverpoolLIV
00000
1
NapoliNAP
00000
1
RangersRAN
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Orsic hits Chelsea on counter as Tuchel’s side suffer nightmare start in Zagreb

13 minutes ago

Champions League

Rangers complete second-leg turnaround to progress in Champions League qualifying

09/08/2022 at 21:27

Related matches

Ajax
-
-
Rangers
07/09
Rangers
-
-
Napoli
13/09
Liverpool
-
-
Ajax
13/09
Ajax
-
-
Napoli
04/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Napoli and Liverpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 September 2022.

Catch the latest Napoli and Liverpool news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.