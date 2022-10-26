Napoli - Rangers

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 26.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
Rangers logo
Rangers
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
440012
2
LiverpoolLIV
43019
3
AjaxAJA
41033
4
RangersRAN
40040
