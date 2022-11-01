Olympique de Marseille - Tottenham Hotspur
Champions League / Group Stage
Orange Vélodrome / 01.11.2022
How to watch Marseille v Tottenham in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Marseille v Tottenham, TV and live stream details: Antonio Conte's side need a point to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the Champions League but all four teams in Group D could still qualify. The match kicks off at 8:00pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7.15pm.
Lineups
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
0
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Olympique de Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur
