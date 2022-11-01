Olympique de Marseille - Tottenham Hotspur

Champions League / Group Stage
Orange Vélodrome / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Advertisement
Ad

How to watch Marseille v Tottenham in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Marseille v Tottenham, TV and live stream details: Antonio Conte's side need a point to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the Champions League but all four teams in Group D could still qualify. The match kicks off at 8:00pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7.15pm.

By
Eurosport
Updated 31/10/2022 at 10:31 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
531110
2
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
52127
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
52036
4
Sporting LisbonSPO
52036
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Klopp: Reserve judgement on Liverpool decline until end of season

5 hours ago

Champions League

How to watch Liverpool v Napoli in the Champions League

10 hours ago

Related matches

Sporting Lisbon
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
01/11
Eintracht Frankfurt
2
1
Olympique de Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur
1
1
Sporting Lisbon
Sporting Lisbon
0
2
Olympique de Marseille

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Olympique de Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 November 2022.

Catch the latest Olympique de Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.