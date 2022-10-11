Paris Saint-Germain - Benfica

Champions League / Group Stage
Parc des Princes / 11.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
32107
2
BenficaBEN
32107
3
JuventusJUV
31023
4
Maccabi HaifaMHF
30030
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

How to watch AC Milan v Chelsea in the Champions League

5 hours ago

Champions League

How to watch Copenhagen v Man City in the Champions League

5 hours ago

Related matches

Maccabi Haifa
-
-
Juventus
11/10
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
Maccabi Haifa
25/10
Benfica
-
-
Juventus
25/10
Juventus
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
02/11

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 11 October 2022.

Catch the latest Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.