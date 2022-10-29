Antonio Conte learned from reporters that he will receive an automatic touchline ban in the Champions League during Tottenham’s final group stage match against Marseille, and is urging referees to pay more attention.

Conte was given a red card by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie for his outburst after Harry Kane’s winning goal against Sporting Lisbon was disallowed by VAR, with the decision taking over four minutes.

After full-time, the Spurs players swarmed Makkelie, but the decision had been made. Failing to win against Sporting means that their match against Marseille could decide whether they will make it to the knockout rounds.

In the Champions League, managers who are ejected are given an automatic one-match ban , a different rule from the Premier League, which will review every incident in isolation and give a ban, a fine, or both.

Conte was initially unaware of this, and learned in his press conference that he will be in the stands against Marseille. When asked if he thought it was fair that he would receive a ban, while Liverpool manager only received a fine for his ejection against Manchester City in the Premier League, the Italian said: “I repeat, if there is this type of rule in place, then the referee should [pay] more attention. I can only say this.

“It's a pity, especially because I didn't insult anyone, and [the red card was] only because I came on the pitch.

“So to not only to be banned for an important game like this but to be banned only, for this reason, I think it is too much.

“I hope next time, what happened to me, other referees pay more attention or understand the emotional moments and make the best decision, which is a yellow card. If you book me with a yellow card, it's okay, you show me that [I] cannot come onto the pitch.

“But now, it's the past. We have to make sure my players and my staff are ready to face the situation in the best possible way.”

The 53-year-old also said that the club has spoken to UEFA regarding VAR after the incident.

“I spoke with our sporting director, and I sent a message to our owner, Daniel Levy.

“Sometimes you can accept [the decision] and say, ‘OK, they made a mistake and move on. But at the same time, I think that sometimes you have to speak and to protect your club. I have to protect my club, and the club has to protect itself. To be silent is not good.

“I don't want to comment on every decision. And what happened? Every decision has been a disaster from the start between the Premier League and the Champions League. All I ask [from the referees is] to pay a bit of attention and to try to have the same evaluation for every team.”

Conte also spoke about the last time he was banned, when he was managing Inter Milan: “I was with the crowd. I remember I was with my brother. I don't like this type of experience and hope to be the last one.”

The Spurs manager will have to take a long look at his squad to manage the minutes and ensure that performances don’t drop in both the Premier League and the Champions League. He joins a long list of managers who spoke about the abundance of matches in a short period of time.

“It's very difficult, and I think everybody has to understand this. To play every three days… is not simple. It's not simple to recover. It is difficult for me to recover with the energy so imagine my players who have to recover.

“You talk a lot about the welfare of the players, but also the welfare of the managers. You put a serious risk to the welfare of the players and the managers. We don't play, but the stress we have is at every game.

“Also, in two days [you have] to prepare a game analysis video, to speak with a player. That is fatigue. I'm not complaining but this is me answering your questions honestly.”

Tottenham will take on Bournemouth today before they head to France and take on Marseille without Conte in the dugout.

