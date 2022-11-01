Rangers - Ajax

Champions League / Group Stage
Ibrox Stadium / 01.11.2022
Rangers
Not started
-
-
Ajax
Lineups

Rangers
4-5-1
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rangers logo
Rangers
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rangers

Ajax

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
550015
2
LiverpoolLIV
540112
3
AjaxAJA
51043
4
RangersRAN
50050
Liverpool
-
-
Napoli
01/11
Napoli
3
0
Rangers
Ajax
0
3
Liverpool
Rangers
1
7
Liverpool

