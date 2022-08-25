THURSDAY'S BIG STORIES

Vindication

There are two kinds of managerial decisions: ones you get away with, and ones you don't. Rangers went off to the Netherlands last night without Alfredo Morelos, the Colombian left behind on the grounds that, according to his manager, he was not physically or mentally ready to play. "As a person, it was a hard decision," said Gio van Bronckhorst. "As a manager, it was an easy one."

Call it a gamble. Call it a smear campaign. Call it a big bluff from a manager looking to establish his authority. Or, given that Morelos got a red card after 13 minutes at the weekend, call it a perfectly sensible piece of squad management. What matters is that it worked, and Rangers are through to the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010.

Now, we are but a simple Warm-Up, and we don't quite understand the mechanics of how Morelos' absence led to PSV missing all those chances in the first half, or to the risible piece of faffing around that let Rangers nick the ball for the game's only goal. But that goal was scored by Antonio Čolak, who is in the team because Morelos isn't, and we can read a narrative.

So what does the newly-empowered Van Bronckhorst do with all this authority? We're guessing that he'll shoot for a kind of steely magnanimity, in the hope that the prodigal son can be welcomed back into the fold in time for the group stage. Čolak may have five goals in six games for Rangers, but Morelos has 113 in 228: permanent exile or attempted replacement would be a far greater gamble. And it would be a pity for one of Rangers best players over the last five years to miss out on the culmination of all that work.

As for PSV, after failing to find the net they now find themselves exposed. One of the cruelest quirks of football's schedule is the fact that the last round of qualifying for European competitions tends to come about a week before the end of the summer transfer window. And so a club already trying to deal with the disappointment of elimination now finds itself vulnerable: a wounded, stumbling wildebeest, suddenly at the back of the pack.

So if you're a hungry lion/director of football, and you've been thinking about trying to pick yourself up a Cody Gakpo (we're looking at you, Manchester United) or an Ibrahim Sangaré, this is probably a good moment to bare your claws and leap/send a speculative Whatsapp. As Mufasa said to Simba, kick 'em while they're down.

Here Come The Best Teams

This is the first time two Scottish teams have made the Champions League group stage since 2007-08, when Celtic beat defending champions AC Milan on the way to the last 16, and Rangers, after finishing third in their group, trundled all the way to the final of the Europa League. But repeat this season is going to be one hell of an achievement, as both sides are in Pot 4.

Perhaps this is just the Warm-Up being weird - wouldn't be the first time - but there is something serene and relaxing about contemplating a draw before it happens. The lists of teams spread out into a web of possible futures, and you can drift among them, imagining this game or that. "Mmm… Real Madrid against Chelsea… yes… AC Milan and Tottenham… mmm… Barcelona against Napoli."

Imaginary football isn't quite as satisfying as real football, but the flip side is it's free, and you can enjoy a lot more of it. Look at Inter, there in Pot 3. Waiting. Lurking. All slippery and yellow. Who even knew they made banana skins that big?

Although, this being the modern world, there are even limits set on the imagination. Country protections for the draw, along with the fact that Spain and England have three teams each in Pot 2, means that there's a better than even chance that Manchester City will be off to Spain and Real Madrid will be off to England.

All that hard work on the coefficient is really paying off. Anyway, for some reason the draw is today, a Thursday, so we'll get to talk about what's actually going to happen tomorrow. But if the footballing gods could see their way to putting Manchester City, Barcelona and Inter into the same group, we'd all appreciate it very much.

Set Wallets To Open

The early days of Newcastle's new ownership regime, which definitely isn't a sportswashing project for the Saudi state, have been relatively quiet. Eddie Howe is more or less the polar opposite of a superstar manager, and though the club have certainly spent some cash, they haven't been splashing it. Yet.

But if the rumours are true, then the last week of the transfer window is going to see the arrival of Alexander Isak for about £60m . This would be a new record signing for Newcastle, and it would also be a statement, given that Isak has apparently at various times been on the radars of Arsenal, Juventus and (probably, we haven't checked) Manchester United. A statement of intent, an assertion of belonging. We shop here now.

Alexander Isak during the La Liga Santander match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Reale Arena on August 21, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. Image credit: Getty Images

But it's still very much the opposite of the traditional new money splurge. Isak is young, a little raw, a little rough around the edges; he probably hasn't scored as many goals as he might have done. Like Sven Botman, also 22, this is a signing that Newcastle believe to be good enough now, with the potential for greatness later. Which is more or less exactly what every club - bar three or four - should be looking for.

And with Callum Wilson injured for an indeterminate length of time, Newcastle need somebody that can replace him while he's gone and then work with him when he returns. Isak would seem to fit that profile. Perhaps most importantly, he's very tall: another big lad for Kieran Trippier to aim set pieces towards. It all adds up to £60m spent sensibly and responsibly. Football does make you write the weirdest sentences.

IN OTHER NEWS

Scoring a goal on your full debut: good. Scoring this goal on your full debut? About as good as it gets. Leeds are in third and Luis Sinisterra hasn't even been starting. No wonder Jesse Marsch seems so fizzy at the moment.

RETRO CORNER

On this day 30 years ago, Eric Cantona scored the Premier League's first ever hat trick as Leeds demolished Tottenham 5-0. You know how films will sometimes establish their setting with a heavy-handed reference to something Of It's Time? Captain Marvel falling through the roof of Blockbuster Video, that sort of thing. Well, Erik Thorsvedt's naked panic at this early backpass dates this game precisely to that glorious couple of months when goalkeepers became footballers, entirely against their will.

HAT TIP

On the occasion of Jill Scott's retirement, who better to celebrate her journey - from the back alleys of Sunderland to the European Championship - than the England legend herself. So over to the Player's Tribune you go, to learn about just how things used to be.

"On away days, we had this rented minibus from the 1980s — the kind where they had the dodgy little lamps at every table where you’d pull the string to turn them on — and we’d literally stop six or seven times on the side of the motorway to pick up the players. Not even at a service station or anything. Just stood on the side of the road, waving. Everybody had a full-time job. These were teachers, policewomen, caterers. But above all, footballers. I remember we used to always stay at a Premier Inn, and it would be four of us to a room. Two in the double bed, one on the settee, and one on the little kiddie pullout bed."

She doesn't say what she's planning to get up to next, but if it doesn't involve writing an autobiography, it'll be a scandal and a shame. "When I was playing for Everton, I remember I used to make these long drives on the M62 from Sunderland to Liverpool. Just to set the scene for you, I had this legendary Peugeot 106 with alloy wheels, and the radio was broken, and I was always losing my MP3 player, so for the three hour drive I’d pass the time by interviewing myself. Not in my head. Out loud. I’d be both the interviewer and myself. I was just thinking, One day, this will come in handy…"

COMING UP

Time to find out who is Europa Conference League and who is not. West Ham take a 3-1 lead to Viborg, while Hearts will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit at home to FC Zurich.

Andi Thomas will be here again tomorrow to pick over the Champions League draw. Can you believe Liverpool got Porto again?

