Rangers - PSV

Champions League / Play-off round
Ibrox Stadium / 16.08.2022
Rangers
Not started
-
-
PSV
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rangers logo
Rangers
PSV logo
PSV jersey
PSV
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rangers

PSV

Most appearances

Latest news

Champions League

Rangers complete second-leg turnaround to progress in Champions League qualifying

09/08/2022 at 21:27

