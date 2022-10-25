RB Leipzig - Real Madrid

Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 25.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-4-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-4-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

Real Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
431010
2
RB LeipzigRBL
42026
3
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
41215
4
CelticCEL
40131
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

'The whole package' - Pep praises Bellingham ahead of Dortmund clash

an hour ago

Champions League

How to watch RB Salzburg v Chelsea in the Champions League

10 hours ago

Related matches

Celtic
-
-
Shakhtar Donetsk
25/10
Real Madrid
-
-
Celtic
02/11
Shakhtar Donetsk
-
-
RB Leipzig
02/11
Celtic
0
2
RB Leipzig

Follow the Champions League live Football match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 October 2022.

Catch the latest RB Leipzig and Real Madrid news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.