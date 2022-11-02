Real Madrid - Celtic

Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 02.11.2022
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
Celtic
Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Celtic
4-5-1
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Celtic
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
Celtic logo
Celtic
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Celtic

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
531110
2
RB LeipzigRBL
53029
3
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
51316
4
CelticCEL
50232
Latest news

Related matches

Shakhtar Donetsk
-
-
RB Leipzig
02/11
RB Leipzig
3
2
Real Madrid
Celtic
1
1
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
0
2
RB Leipzig

