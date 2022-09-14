Real Madrid - RB Leipzig

Champions League / Group Stage
Bernabéu / 14.09.2022
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
RB Leipzig
Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-5-1
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
11003
2
Real MadridRMA
11003
3
RB LeipzigRBL
10010
4
CelticCEL
10010
Related matches

Shakhtar Donetsk
-
-
Celtic
14/09
RB Leipzig
-
-
Celtic
05/10
Real Madrid
-
-
Shakhtar Donetsk
05/10
Shakhtar Donetsk
-
-
Real Madrid
11/10

