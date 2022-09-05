Just as Europe’s top sides are making themselves comfortable after slipping back into domestic league action, along comes the Champions League to pull away everybody’s attention.

The usual contenders will all be eyeing glory and following the group stage draw, some thrilling action awaits in the coming weeks with a number of heavyweight clashes on the cards before we even reach the last 16 in the new year.

With the competition threatening to be as competitive as ever, we’ve spoken to our colleagues in Eurosport offices around the continent to try and predict how it will all pan out over the coming months, culminating in the showpiece final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium next June.

‘Unstoppable’ Haaland makes City stronger than the rest - Felix Martin, Eurosport Spain.

Who will be the overall winner?

I see two or three teams that seem to be stronger than the rest. And these are Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid.

Who will be the star player this year?

Erling Braut Haaland. Without any doubt. He has been unstoppable since the start of the season and his performance is quite scary at the moment.

Who will be the surprise package?

Well I don't think that AC Milan can be considered a surprise since they're a giant in Europe and the current Serie A winners, but I'm expecting them to have a good performance in this season's Champions League.

Who will be the most disappointing?

Maybe FC Bayern or Liverpool. It seems that they have started this season with some doubts.

How will your country's teams perform?

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid should go through the group stage easily and without any major issues. But I think that both Barca and Sevilla will encounter problems due to how difficult and competitive their groups seem to be.

Time for Milan giants to strike in Europe - Christoph Niederkofler, Eurosport Germany

Who will be the overall winner?

Looking at the start of the season of the top teams, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are probably the big favourites once again. Bayern Munich, however, should not be ignored in view of the incredibly strong attack around Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane. The variability in the attack makes Bayern unpredictable.

Who will be the star player this year?

Even if Erling Haaland is the brightest star at the moment, Neymar could make the difference at PSG this year. Paris Saint-Germain is crushing every opponent right now and the Brazilian has been the biggest part of that. That continues in the Champions League.

Who will be the surprise package?

We will witness the rise of Milan and Inter. Both clubs have done an excellent job in recent years and will now strike in Europe. But Milan will have the edge, though, because Rafael Leao is just amazing at the moment.

Who will be the most disappointing?

Liverpool did not impress at the start of the season and do not seem to be able to keep up with the performances of previous years.

How will your country's teams perform?

Of the total of five German clubs in the Champions League, only FC Bayern is among the favourites. Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, which triumphed in the Europa League last year, are certainly good for a surprise. Both clubs should make it through the group stage.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, have had a difficult start to the season and will probably concentrate on the league for the time being. RB Leipzig is another surprise package, but they should normally be able to hold their own against Celtic and Donetsk and will be aiming for the last 16.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 03, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Last year’s beaten finalists Liverpool might be at the end of their cycle - Julien Pereira, Eurosport France

Who will be the overall winner ?

There is one and only one favourite every year: Real Madrid. The team isn't stronger but hasn't changed much either. Casemiro has already been replaced and Real knows better than anyone else how to get to the end. After them, Manchester City finally seems to have found the missing piece with Haaland.

Who will be the star player this year ?

Let's go for Haaland. He hasn’t fully adapted to the team and nor understands all of Guardiola's principles yet, but he is naturally already scoring a lot of goals. What will he be like come February, March, etc?

Who will be the surprise package ?

I have seen two very interesting teams since the beginning of the season. Napoli, with a big squad, balanced team, and good players who arrived this summer (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Simeone, Tanguy Ndombele...) and Benfica. The team has already understood everything about Roger Schmidt's philosophy. The club has taken on some experienced players (Julian Draxler), players to revive (David Neres) and future star (Enzo Fernandez).

Who will be the most disappointing ?

Chelsea or/and Liverpool. It's hard to see where the Blues are going with all the summer changes. Liverpool may have started the end of its cycle.

How will your country's teams perform?

PSG can't aim for anything other than the final win. Mbappe stayed and deep structural changes were made to achieve this goal. For Marseille, getting out of the group stage would already be a step forward, but with their group, it's doable.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on September 3, 2022

You always have to deal with Real Madrid - Davide Bighiani, Eurosport Italy

Who will be the overall winner ?

The question again this year is the same as always: will Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City be able to dispel the Champions League taboo? Here we go again: if these two teams manage to arrive intact at the end of the group stage and do well in the three final games (semi-finals and final) then they are the two favourites for the victory. City are slightly ahead, due to their runs in recent years. But when it comes to the Champions League you always have to deal with Real Madrid, do not forget that.

Who will be the star player this year ?

It is impossible not to indicate Haaland as the favourite in this particular entry. His sensational start of the Premier League gives Guardiola hope also in Europe. Group G offers Haaland the chance to punish his former team (Dortmund) as well as Copenhagen and Sevilla and make a run for knockout matches.

Who will be the surprise package ?

I am very intrigued by Benfica, Schmidt's work, combined with the quality of players of the calibre of Neres, Enzo Fernandez and Draxler could pay off. Especially since in a group where only PSG in my opinion has the last 16 spot already booked. Juventus will struggle against the Portuguese side.

Who will be the most disappointing ?

Juventus started the Serie A season very badly: not just the results, but the (poor) tactics proposed by Massimiliano Allegri is attracting a lot of criticism. In Serie A you can get away with it because the quality of the players still makes the difference, but in Europe bad performances and consequently bad results are just around the corner.

How will your country's teams perform?

I already mentioned Juventus, who I do not see doing very well, AC Milan have more hope of qualification from the group. Last year they were unlucky to run into an "iron group", this time - from the first pot - they found Chelsea and little else.

Inter, initially without an injured Lukaku, need a miracle against Barcelona and Bayern. Napoli have signed a lot of players and have little experience in Europe, but they play well. They will struggle with Ajax and Rangers for second place behind Liverpool.

Erling Haaland

Mbappe has a point to prove - Ibrahim Mustapha, Eurosport UK

Who will be the overall winner?

It has to be Paris Saint-Germain this year, right? Beyond that crazy 15 minutes against Madrid they looked formidable throughout the competition and will have no doubt learned their lesson from the dramatic night at the Bernabeu.

Who will be the star player this year?

Mbappe’s big decision to stay in Paris means he has a point to prove so I’m more that certain that when he is called upon, he will deliver in the biggest moments and write his name in the history books once again.

Who will be the surprise package?

It feels crazy to consider Barcelona a ‘surprise’ given their European pedigree but after their tumultuous two years, they finally, once again look a great team and a terrifying prospect. They have a tough group but I expect them to get through and go a long way.

Who will be the most disappointing?

Bayern Munich or Chelsea. Bayern and Julian Nagelsmann are adapting to life without Robert Lewandowski and while I still see them going through the group, it wont be as easy as in recent years and they may well slip up when they get a tougher draw later on.

How will your country's teams perform?

City will be among the favourites and will be looking for nothing less than a semi-final place, if not the final. Liverpool are looking slightly off-colour at the start of this season but they can never be written off in Europe and will also be aiming for a semi-final place minimum. Chelsea should get through their group but despite all the signings, are not looking strong enough to challenge, while Tottenham could pull off another surprise run but questions over Antonio Conte in Europe mean they likely wont go far.

Kylian Mbappe

