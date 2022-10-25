Red Bull Salzburg - Chelsea

Champions League / Group Stage
Red Bull Arena / 25.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-salzburg/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Salzburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
How to watch RB Salzburg v Chelsea in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

RB Salzburg v Chelsea TV and live stream details: Graham Potter's Chelsea side make the trip to Austria for the penultimate game of the Champions League group stages, with the Group E match against RB Salzburg at Red Bull Arena coming at 5:45pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 5pm.

By
Eurosport
Published 24/10/2022 at 09:21 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Salzburg logo
Red Bull Salzburg
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Salzburg

Chelsea

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHE
42117
2
Red Bull SalzburgSAL
41306
3
AC MilanMIL
41124
4
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
41124
