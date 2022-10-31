Jurgen Klopp says any judgements about the decline of his Liverpool side should be put on hold until the end of the season.

That followed a shock 1-0 loss to relegation battling Nottingham Forest, and KIopp’s side are now eight points adrift of the top four and 15 points off top.

Liverpool have challenged for – and won – Premier League and Champions League titles in recent seasons, but Klopp was asked if their current plight is evidence of the team’s decline.

"We do this job in public and the judgement for this will be later on in the season, or even at the end,” Klopp said ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Napoli.

"Whatever questions will be asked then, but you can’t 100% judge the squad and this team.

"We can’t make changes up front; we've had the same situation in midfield for a long time now. We’ve had it everywhere.

"We are all out there to be judged that’s fine, that includes the managers and players, that’s how it is in professional football.

"We can’t change anything; you have to go through it. There’s been highs and lows. We expect more, and I expect more but we have to make sure we get there with steps.

"You have to work on that. That’s the challenge at the moment. Avoiding mistakes and keeping the good stuff in.

"We will not stop fighting. My job is not only about being here in the moment when the sun is shining and we have trophies. I will give all that I have."

Napoli, who visit Anfield on Tuesday looking for a sixth win from six in the Champions League group stages, are one of the form teams in Europe.

Liverpool can only usurp the Italians as group winners if they win by four goals at Anfield, but that looks unlikely on recent form.

Questioned about the fight of his players, Klopp said: "The fight is there. The fighting spirit is not our problem,”

"This group in that aspect did not change and will not change.

"But all of a sudden [after some bad results], people think you are not trying hard enough. that's the life we live. It's normal."

Klopp also backed Napoli, who are the top scorers in the Champions League this season with 20 goals, to go all the way.

"Yes, if they continue to play like this they can go to the final. They are the form team in Europe."

"Did they copy our style? No, [their manager Luciano] Spalletti is a very experienced coach.

"With that experience and some really good signings they have brought a group together that works on an exceptionally high level."

