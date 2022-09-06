Erling Haaland scored another brace to take his Champions League tally to 25 goals as Manchester City went top of Group G with a comfortable 4-0 win over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The 22-year-old gave Pep Guardiola’s side the lead with just 20 minutes on the clock, as he latched onto a Kevin De Bruyne cut-back and scored an easy tap-in beyond Yassine Bounou to notch his seventh goal from inside the six-yard box this term.

The visitors doubled their advantage 18 minutes into the second half, as Phil Foden did really well in the box to beat Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Haaland had his brace in the 67th minute, as Foden’s initial effort on goal was parried by Bounou to the path of the forward, who then placed an easy tap-in into an empty net to score his 25th Champions League goal in just his 20th match in the competition.

Ruben Dias adding a fourth in injury time with an easy tap-in to see City to go top of their group ahead of Borussia Dortmund, and hand Sevilla their fourth defeat in five competitive games, with Julen Lopategui's position as manager coming into scrutiny.

TALKING POINT - CITY A CLASS ABOVE AS SEVILLA START TO WORRY

Manchester City were just a level above Sevilla tonight, as their free-flowing football saw the hosts in all sorts of trouble during the majority of the game. Sevilla matched City's intensity early on, but that did not last once Pep Guardiola's side clicked into gear. That saw Julen Lopetegui change his system to a back five, which did not get the desired outcome.

Going into half-time 1-0 down, the Sevilla head coach opted to change shape again and bring on Rafa Mir to become a focal point up front after starting the match without a recognised striker on the pitch. Once again, the change did not count for much, and Los Palanganas ended up conceding three or more goals for the second match running.

The loss of their solid central defensive partnership of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos over the summer has hurt Sevilla dearly, and with no wins in five games this season in all competitions, Lopetegui may be looking over his shoulder.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Phil Foden

Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their side's second goal with Joao Cancelo during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Sevilla FC and Manchester City at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Image credit: Getty Images

There were so many contenders for this one tonight, but the young Englishman just shades it. The 22-year-old produced a performance of the highest quality. He mostly operated from the right as well as in the half spaces, and his hard work saw him deservedly get on the scoresheet.

He could've had a brace but unfortunately for him, the move that led to City's third goal saw his shot parried away into the path of Erling Haaland, and the striker made no mistake from close range.

City's No. 47 had a pass completion rate of 94%, made one key pass, had two shots on target and completed two successful dribbles. A good night's work.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Gomez 8, Dias 8, Akanji 7, Cancelo 8, Silva 7, Rodri 7, De Bruyne 8, Grealish 7, Foden 8, Haaland 8. Subs: Palmer 6, Phillips 6, Gundogan 6, Alvarez 6, Mahrez 6.

Sevilla: Bounou 6, Navas 6, Carmona 6, Nianzou 5, Acuna 6, Gudelj 5, Delaney 6, Gomez 6, Rakitic 6, Telles 6, Isco 6. Subs: Suso 6, Jordan 5, Mir 5, Dolberg 6, Januzaj 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

20’ - GOAL! (Erling Haaland) - Guess who? Haaland has done it again. He has now scored on his Champions League debut for three different teams. He latches onto a cut-back from De Bruyne down the right edge of the area by tapping in at the back post inside the six-yard box.

49’ - CHANCE NOT TAKEN! - De Bruyne is put through in on goal and he is one-on-one with Bounou, but the Sevilla keeper comes off his line to push the Belgian's shot wide! That was a big chance.

58’ - GOAL! (Phil Foden) - A fantastic strike by Phil Foden! Cancelo centres the ball for the attacker from the right-side of the area, and Foden receives it in the centre of the 18-yard box. He then beats Gudelj with his feet after shifting the ball to his left foot before firing it well into the bottom corner.

67’ - GOAL! (Erling Haaland) - Erling Haaland scores his 25th Champions League goal! City are surely home and dry now. Bounou initially pushes Foden's shot into the path of the forward, who takes full advantage and scores an easy tap-in into an empty net.

90+2' - GOAL! (Ruben Dias) - Brilliant from City. A low cross from Cancelo on the overlap from the right flank is tapped home from close range by Ruben Dias! A great finish by the centre-back. A first Champions League goal for him on his 33rd appearance in the competition.

KEY STATS

Erling Haaland has now scored six goals in his last three matches against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Erling Haaland is the fourth player in UEFA Champions League history to score in his first appearance for three different teams (Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Man City), after Fernando Morientes, Javier Saviola and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Sevilla have now won just one of nine group stage games against English Premier League sides in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L5), beating Arsenal 3-1 in November 2007.

