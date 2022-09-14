Shakhtar Donetsk - Celtic

Champions League / Group Stage
Wojska Polskiego / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shakhtar-donetsk/teamcenter.shtml
Shakhtar Donetsk
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celtic/teamcenter.shtml
Celtic
Lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-3-3
Celtic
4-5-1
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-3-3
Celtic
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
11003
2
Real MadridRMA
11003
3
RB LeipzigRBL
10010
4
CelticCEL
10010
