Shakhtar Donetsk - RB Leipzig

Champions League / Group Stage
Wojska Polskiego / 02.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shakhtar-donetsk/teamcenter.shtml
Shakhtar Donetsk
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-4-3
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shakhtar Donetsk logo
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
531110
2
RB LeipzigRBL
53029
3
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
51316
4
CelticCEL
50232
Related matches

Real Madrid
-
-
Celtic
02/11
RB Leipzig
3
2
Real Madrid
Celtic
1
1
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
0
2
RB Leipzig

