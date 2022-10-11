Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid

Champions League / Group Stage
Wojska Polskiego / 11.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shakhtar-donetsk/teamcenter.shtml
Shakhtar Donetsk
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shakhtar Donetsk logo
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33009
2
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
31114
3
RB LeipzigRBL
31023
4
CelticCEL
30121
