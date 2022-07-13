Shakhter Soligorsk - NK Maribor

Champions League / Qualification Round 1
Yeni Sakarya Atatürk / 13.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shakhter-soligorsk/teamcenter.shtml
Shakhter Soligorsk
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nk-maribor/teamcenter.shtml
NK Maribor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shakhter Soligorsk logo
Shakhter Soligorsk
NK Maribor logo
NK Maribor jersey
NK Maribor
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Shakhter Soligorsk

NK Maribor

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FK RFS
2
1
HJK
105'
Aggregate score 2-2
Lincoln Red Imps FC
2
0
FK Shkupi
83'
Aggregate score 2-3
Qarabag FK
5
1
Lech Poznan
86'
Aggregate score 5-2
Zalgiris Vilnius
0
0
Ballkani
84'
Aggregate score 1-1

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Shakhter Soligorsk and NK Maribor with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 13 July 2022.

Catch the latest Shakhter Soligorsk and NK Maribor news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.