Shamrock Rovers - Ludogorets

Champions League / Qualification Round 2
Tallaght Stadium / 26.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shamrock-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Shamrock Rovers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ludogorets/teamcenter.shtml
Ludogorets
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shamrock Rovers logo
Shamrock Rovers
Ludogorets logo
Ludogorets jersey
Ludogorets
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Shamrock Rovers

Ludogorets

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AEK Larnaca
-
-
FC Midtjylland
26/07
Viktoria Plzen
-
-
HJK
26/07
FC Sheriff
-
-
NK Maribor
26/07
F91 Diddeleng
-
-
FC Pyunik
26/07

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Shamrock Rovers and Ludogorets with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 26 July 2022.

Catch the latest Shamrock Rovers and Ludogorets news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.