Sporting Lisbon - Eintracht Frankfurt

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio José Alvalade / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cp/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Lisbon
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lineups

Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
3-4-3
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

Eintracht Frankfurt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
531110
2
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
52127
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
52036
4
Sporting LisbonSPO
52036
Follow the Champions League live Football match between Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 November 2022.

